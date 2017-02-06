Patriots fan causes stir with Instagram post about stealing Tom Brady’s jersey

Tom Brady was still unable to locate his game jersey from the Super Bowl as of Monday morning, and one New England Patriots fan has outed himself as the possible thief.

But was he joking?

The fan shared a photo on Instagram Monday that showed him holding up a white Brady jersey, and part of the caption read “#stolehisjersey.” When the post started to go viral, the fan wrote in the comments that he was joking and updated the caption to reflect that.

#Patriots fans posts foto from game with hashtag #StoleHisJersey 👀 … Then football fans go AWF on him #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lF9oh6CsY1 — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) February 6, 2017

The fan wasn’t on the actual field at the time he posed for the photo, so it seems unlikely that he would have been able to cover that much ground with Brady’s stolen jersey. Either way, you can bet the Patriots will look into it.

Brady’s jersey was stolen at some point during the on-field celebration after their historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. It is reportedly worth a ton of money, though we doubt Brady had any intention of selling it.