Patriots could consider franchise tag for Martellus Bennett

The New England Patriots have a number of decisions to make regarding big-name free agents this offseason, and tight end Martellus Bennett is among them. Bennett, who will turn 30 in March, is likely looking at his last chance to sign a lucrative long-term extension. Will the Patriots force him to delay that by using the franchise tag?

Phil Perry of CSNNE.com speculates that Bennett will be seeking a contract similar to the one Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen signed when he turned 30 two offseasons ago, which was a three-year, $22.5 million deal with $12 million guaranteed. Since the Patriots already have Rob Gronkowski on the books for the next three seasons with cap hits that average around $10 million per season, they’re unlikely to spend that much money on one position.

But would they do it for one season?

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the franchise tag figure for tight ends in 2017 is projected to be $9.84 million. Assuming the Patriots don’t use the tag on linebacker Dont’a Hightower, they may decide to lock Bennett up for another season as Gronkowski insurance so they can see how Gronk’s latest back injury plays out.

Players typically don’t like the franchise tag, and it’s unclear how Bennett would feel about it at his age. However, he did hint on Wednesday that he may be open to taking less money to remain in New England.

There's a lot of truth in that. Could really build up everything I'm trying to do for life after football in Boston. You guys get it https://t.co/lI4YshQJGa — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 15, 2017

The comments Bennett made immediately after winning the Super Bowl made it seem like he was a one-year rental for the Patriots, but you can never tell with the Bennett brothers and their sense of humor. Don’t be surprised if Bill Belichick finds a way to keep him around.