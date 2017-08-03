Ad Unit
Thursday, August 3, 2017

Patriots bring five goats to practice to celebrate Tom Brady’s birthday

August 3, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady celebrated his 40th birthday at training camp on Thursday, and the New England Patriots threw him the most unique party you will ever see.

Brady is often referred to as the G.O.A.T. — you know, the Greatest of All-Time. So what did the Patriots do? They brought five goats to practice.

The team went all-out with the GOAT theme, as you can see below:

Brady’s birthday is a fun day every year for Patriots fans at training camp, so you can understand why the quarterback’s 40th was an exciting day in Foxboro. Though, some of the comments Brady has made in the past lead us to believe he might disagree with the theme of the celebration.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus