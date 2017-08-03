Patriots bring five goats to practice to celebrate Tom Brady’s birthday

Tom Brady celebrated his 40th birthday at training camp on Thursday, and the New England Patriots threw him the most unique party you will ever see.

Brady is often referred to as the G.O.A.T. — you know, the Greatest of All-Time. So what did the Patriots do? They brought five goats to practice.

The team went all-out with the GOAT theme, as you can see below:

On Tom Brady's 40th birthday, the Patriots are offering fans a G.O.A.T. photo opportunity at training camp (yes, that is a live baby goat). pic.twitter.com/FC8g1AoNNf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

More baby goats at camp as club celebrates Tom Brady's 40th birthday with what they call "G.O.A.T.S. – The Greatest Petting Zoo of All Time" pic.twitter.com/kAnfR4FQpv — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

Brady’s birthday is a fun day every year for Patriots fans at training camp, so you can understand why the quarterback’s 40th was an exciting day in Foxboro. Though, some of the comments Brady has made in the past lead us to believe he might disagree with the theme of the celebration.