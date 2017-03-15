Patriots reportedly upped offer to lock up Dont’a Hightower

The New England Patriots reportedly had to increase their offer to Dont’a Hightower in order to re-sign the linebacker.

Hightower was one of the better defensive players on the free agent market but didn’t quite receive the interest he may have expected. The New York Jets were in serious pursuit of him and reportedly offered him big money, while the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted him for a visit and made him an offer on Tuesday.

The pursuit by the other AFC teams led New England to up their offer to Hightower in order to get him to stay with the team.

Source tells me Pats increased their offer either late last night/this morning to help get Hightower back into the fold. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 15, 2017

It sounds like the Pats somewhat low-balled Hightower, feeling that they did not want to bid against themselves if they knew the linebacker wanted to return to the team. That may have led to Hightower bringing back competing offers to the Patriots before they raised the price.

Source close to Hightower says free agent "process didn't go exactly as planned" but 54 is "satisfied" with end result. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 15, 2017

The process may not have gone the way Hightower wanted, but he is set to earn $43.5 million over four seasons, with $19 million guaranteed. He reportedly turned down $12 million a year from the Jets to stay with the Pats.