Patriots reportedly looking to sign veteran backup QB

If the New England Patriots are intent on keeping Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason regardless of what other teams may offer, there’s no reason they should be looking to add a veteran backup quarterback.

But they are.

A source told Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald that the Patriots are “exploring their options” with backup quarterbacks who are expected to become free agents. That’s interesting because Bill Belichick hardly ever carries four quarterbacks on his roster, and New England already has Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. Garoppolo is the obvious No. 2 quarterback if he stays, so a veteran backup would only be needed if Garoppolo or Brissett is traded.

It would make no sense for the Patriots to trade Brissett, who is entering just his second season. As we know, numerous teams are reportedly interested in trading for Garoppolo, though the latest report claims New England is keeping him.

While it would make sense for the Patriots to keep Garoppolo with Tom Brady set to turn 40, there is a growing sense that they are going to get an offer from some team that they can’t refuse. Could Belichick really turn down a first-round pick and then some for a backup quarterback, especially with Brady still playing at an incredibly high level?

Belichick is a master at getting everything he can from players. Sometimes that means trading them when their stock is at its peak, and that is likely why he is keeping his eye on veteran backups.