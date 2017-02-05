Patriots most worried about Devonta Freeman

The New England Patriots have spent the past two weeks gameplanning for the Atlanta Falcons, and apparently the weapon they’re most concerned with defending is Devonta Freeman.

FOX’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday’s Super Bowl LI pregame show that the Patriots have had difficult simulating Freeman in practice.

“The big thing is they’ve had struggles all week of finding someone to simulate Devonta Freeman,” reported Glazer. “He is the one they’re most concerned with give them the biggest threat.”

It’s easy to understand why they would be concerned about Freeman. Freeman is 5-feet-8 and 206 pounds. He has consecutive 1,000-yard, 11-touchdown seasons for Atlanta. He is also lethal in the passing game as he’s caught 54 balls for 462 yards this season. It’s not easy to find guys of his size and talent who can both rush and receive.

In addition to Freeman, the Falcons like to hand the ball off to Tevin Coleman in the running game. He splits carries with Freeman, but at 6-feet and 210 pounds, he’s a lot more conventional in size.