Patriots reportedly planning to keep Jimmy Garoppolo

NFL teams that are in need of a starting quarterback this offseason may have to cross Jimmy Garoppolo off their list of potential targets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the New England Patriots are not planning to trade Garoppolo.

In a move that will have a ripple effect on all QB-needy teams, Patriots are not expected to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

It’s always tough to tell if Patriots sources are the ones leaking that information to drive the price up on Garoppolo, but we already heard a similar report about New England’s intentions with its backup quarterback.

Garoppolo will be a free agent following the 2017 season, and Bill Belichick hardly ever lets a player walk without getting compensation. However, with Tom Brady set to turn 40 this offseason, the Patriots may be inclined to wait it out another season — even if Brady has shown no signs of slowing down. Keep in mind that they were still able to get a second-round pick for Matt Cassel back in 2009 after placing the franchise tag on him, so that could be an option if Brady still looks nowhere close to falling off at this time next year.

Again, this could easily be a ploy by the Patriots to drive the price up. When you hear how high certain teams are on Garoppolo, it’s hard to imagine Belichick passing up a chance to cash in huge on a second-stringer.