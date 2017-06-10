Patriots’ Super Bowl rings include sly reference to 28-3

There was no way the New England Patriots were going to let their Super Bowl rings come together without making some reference to the epic comeback that earned them.

Sure enough, it was reported on Saturday that the rings, while making no overt reference to the team’s comeback from down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons, did include a not-so-subtle nod — with 283 diamonds overall.

Patriots confirm that there are 283 diamonds in new champ ring. They were, of course, down 28-3. pic.twitter.com/XkVW5669an — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 10, 2017

28-3 has become something of a meme, particularly in Boston, and it will go down as possibly the most memorable of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins. Of course there was going to be some reference to it on the rings.