Ad Unit
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Patriots’ Super Bowl rings include sly reference to 28-3

June 10, 2017
by Grey Papke

There was no way the New England Patriots were going to let their Super Bowl rings come together without making some reference to the epic comeback that earned them.

Sure enough, it was reported on Saturday that the rings, while making no overt reference to the team’s comeback from down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons, did include a not-so-subtle nod — with 283 diamonds overall.

28-3 has become something of a meme, particularly in Boston, and it will go down as possibly the most memorable of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins. Of course there was going to be some reference to it on the rings.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus