Patriots may trade 49ers draft pick for defensive line help

The New England Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday night for a second-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like the Pats may opt to flip that pick for some immediate help.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports that the Patriots are likely to trade the pick for some defensive line help.

For more thoughts after talking to GMs regarding Jimmy G trade – Pats will deal this pick by 4pm, most likely for a DL… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 31, 2017

The Patriots’ defense has been their biggest weakness all season. They’re last in yards allowed per game and 18th in points allowed. They acquired Kony Ealy in the offseason, but he didn’t work out so they cut him before the season began. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower is out for the season with a torn pec.

If the Pats want to have a better shot at repeating as Super Bowl champs, they need to upgrade their defense. Dealing what’s expected to be a high second-round pick for a defensive lineman would go a long ways towards that.