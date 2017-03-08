Report: Patriots unlikely to pursue Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson sounds like he’s struggling to attract interest from the contenders he wants to play for.

The latest example is the New England Patriots, a team Peterson is said to be willing to take less money to play for. At least at the moment, that feeling isn’t mutual. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk cited a Patriots source who told him the team had not discussed Peterson, and that the team was unlikely to launch a pursuit of the free agent running back.

Peterson is apparently asking for a whole lot of money on the open market. It sounds like he may have to bring those demands down a bit before he finds a new home, as we’re still waiting for a concrete report that indicates any team is interested in him at the current price.