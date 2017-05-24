Patriots will reportedly sign veteran receiver Andrew Hawkins

The New England Patriots are adding yet another offensive weapon for superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots and veteran wide receiver Andrew Hawkins have agreed to terms on a one-year, veteran minimum deal. The deal comes only days after Hawkins earned his master’s degree in sports management.

Patriots are signing former Browns WR Andrew Hawkins to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

In one week, Andrew Hawkins received master’s degree in sports mgmt from Columbia’s School of Professional Studies and a contract from Pats. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

Hawkins, who originally went undrafted out of Toledo in 2008 and spent two years with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, got his first NFL opportunity with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2011. However, Hawkins failed to make it out of training camp and was waived as a part of final cuts.

Needing a wide receiver, the Cincinnati Bengals promptly claimed Hawkins off waivers.

In three seasons with the Bengals, Hawkins appeared in 35 games, hauling in 86 receptions for 995 yards and four touchdowns. Then, in 2014 as a restricted free agent, Hawkins was signed to an offer sheet by the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals opted not to match it, so the veteran departed to a different part of Ohio.

Appearing in 39 games (with 28 starts) for the Browns, Hawkins recorded 123 receptions for 1,424 yards and five touchdowns. His best season came in 2014 when he eclipsed 820 yards and scored two touchdowns.

In 2015, Hawkins suffered multiple concussions and couldn’t remember the hits that caused them.

Hawkins also gained a little fame earlier in his career when he jokingly kicked his two-year-old son out of the house for proclaiming A.J. Green and Mohamed Sanu were his favorite wide receivers.