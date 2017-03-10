Report: Patriots would not trade Jimmy Garoppolo for four first-round picks

As trade rumors involving Jimmy Garoppolo continue to swirl, arguably the most reliable NFL reporter in sports media has all but guaranteed there is zero chance the New England Patriots move the backup quarterback this offseason.

On Friday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said it is a “fact” that Garoppolo will be on the Patriots’ roster at the start of the 2017 season. Furthermore, Schefter says a source told him Bill Belichick would not trade Garoppolo even if he was offered four first-round picks.

On Sports Center at 7:02am when talking about Jimmy Garoppolo @AdamSchefter said this… pic.twitter.com/q002LZ6guc — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) March 10, 2017

Many believe the Patriots are leaking information about having no interest in trading Garoppolo so they can drive up the price, but Schefter has been borderline arrogant while insisting that is not the case. He must know something that the general public doesn’t.

If the Patriots believe Garoppolo can be a great starting quarterback in the NFL and is the heir to the Tom Brady throne, they probably consider the 25-year-old untouchable. Regardless of the way Garoppolo’s Instagram page sent fans into a frenzy on Friday, we’re going to give Schefter the benefit of the doubt.