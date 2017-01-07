Ad Unit
Saturday, January 7, 2017

Paul Richardson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch (Video)

January 7, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Paul Richardson made his mark on this season’s playoffs with an incredible play during wild card weekend.

With the Seahawks facing a fourth and goal on the Lions’ two yard line, the team opted to go for it instead of kicking a short field goal and it proved to be worth the gamble. Russell Wilson dropped back and lofted a pass in the end zone towards Paul Richardson. Despite being interfered with, the 24-year-old reached out and made an improbable one-handed catch with Tavon Wilson draped all over him.

Richardson is in his third season after being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. While he may be known more around the Seattle area, it appears many were introduced to him because of this play.

There’s no time like the postseason to make your mark.


