Report: Paxton Lynch’s ankle injury not considered serious

Although Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch was wearing a walking boot after Sunday’s loss to the Oakland Raiders, the ankle injury he suffered during the game was reportedly not serious.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos consider Lynch day-to-day.

#Broncos QB Paxton Lynch’s ankle injury is considered day-to-day, sources say. Not serious. He has tests today & the team has a QB decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2017

Lynch was knocked out of Sunday’s game in the third quarter, and he appeared to be overcome with emotion after he spent most of the season battling his way back from a shoulder injury. At one point after he exited, Lynch looked like he was crying on the bench.

Lynch completed 9 of 14 passes for 41 yards and an interception. He will almost certainly get the start again next week if he is cleared.