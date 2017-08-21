Ad Unit
Paxton Lynch: ‘I believe in myself to be the starter’

by Grey Papke

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch did not win the team’s starting job, but he still firmly believes he can lead an NFL team.

Speaking to the media after Trevor Siemian was officially named the team’s starter, Lynch kept his head up and said all the right things — while also asserting that he still firmly believes he can start in Denver or anywhere else.

It’s safe to say that Lynch did little to impress during training camp and preseason. The decision came as little surprise to most observers, and you have to wonder what the future holds for the second-year quarterback.

