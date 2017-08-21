Paxton Lynch: ‘I believe in myself to be the starter’

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch did not win the team’s starting job, but he still firmly believes he can lead an NFL team.

Speaking to the media after Trevor Siemian was officially named the team’s starter, Lynch kept his head up and said all the right things — while also asserting that he still firmly believes he can start in Denver or anywhere else.

Paxton Lynch: Obviously I was very disappointed. I gave it everything I had to try to win the job." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2017

Lynch: "I believe in myself to be the starter, but the coaches made a decision." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2017

Lynch said he's happy with the progress he made this season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2017

Lynch: "You are competing with each other for a job….I just want it to be known that I want to help Trevor and everyone else to win games" — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2017

It’s safe to say that Lynch did little to impress during training camp and preseason. The decision came as little surprise to most observers, and you have to wonder what the future holds for the second-year quarterback.