Report: Paxton Lynch could serve as Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback this week

The Denver Broncos may have a new option at quarterback for Week 11.

According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver, the Broncos will give Paxton Lynch reps as the second-string quarterback during practice this week, and if his right shoulder appears healthy enough, he could be Brock Osweiler’s backup when the Broncos face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lynch hurt his shoulder during preseason and has not practiced fully since, but he could be about to relegate former starter Trevor Siemian to third-string duty if he looks ready to go.

There had been some talk of Lynch possibly being ready to start a week ago, but that obviously didn’t happen. Still, if Osweiler continues to struggle and Lynch proves healthy enough to play, it may not be long before we see him take over.