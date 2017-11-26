pixel 1
Paxton Lynch appears to be crying on sidelines after ankle injury

by Larry Brown

An emotional Paxton Lynch buried his head into a towel and appeared to be crying on the sideline after being knocked out of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Oakland Raiders.

Lynch was knocked out of the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Trevor Siemian. Given that his team was losing, and that Lynch’s first start of the season was spoiled by injury, it’s understandable why the QB was so emotional.

Here’s video:

Lynch was 9 of 14 for just 41 yards and an interception. The Broncos were being shutout at the time of his injury.

