Paxton Lynch gaining on Trevor Siemian in Broncos quarterback race

Just two short weeks ago, Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch, who was the team’s first-round pick in 2016, was considered a “work in progress” and an unlikely threat to Trevor Siemian for the starting job.

Over the final two weeks of Denver’s offseason workout program however, Lynch made substantial progress and may now be a legitimate option to start at quarterback in 2017.

Mike Klis of 9News reports that Lynch began looking like a player capable of leading the team and not necessarily a developmental option for down the road.

His switch was flipped. He started to get it. He started to play as if he was doing just that – playing. Playing and not thinking about his protections and hot reads and coverages and delivering the ball on time. “Yeah, I mean the more reps I’m getting with these guys, the more I get to go against the defense and see the looks live compared to just on paper, it’s helping me a lot,” Lynch said in an offseason exit interview of sorts with 9News. “I think each practice I’ve progressively got better.”

Lynch will still be considered the outsider when the Broncos report to training camp on July 27, but he’s clearly put himself in a much better position to compete for the starting job.

If nothing else, Lynch’s sudden progress will help push Siemian and any other quarterbacks on the roster. And competition always yields positive results.