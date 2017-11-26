pixel 1
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Paxton Lynch leaves game with ankle injury, will not return

November 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

Paxton Lynch

Paxton Lynch’s turn as Denver Broncos starting quarterback was short-lived.

Lynch went down with an ankle injury late in the third quarter. He was replaced by Trevor Siemian, and the Broncos announced very quickly that he would not be back.

Lynch waited a long time to start, having spent most of the season injured. When his first shot lasted less than three quarters, he became emotional on the sideline.

Lynch hadn’t been very impressive before the injury. He was 9-of-14 for only 41 yards, was intercepted once, and took four sacks.

Denver’s offensive problems continue to compound. The offensive coordinator took the fall for them, but at the end of the day, none of the three quarterbacks on the roster — Lynch, Siemian, and Brock Osweiler — have shown that they can be the solution to the issues. At this point, it hardly matters who’s under center.

