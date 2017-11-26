Paxton Lynch leaves game with ankle injury, will not return

Paxton Lynch’s turn as Denver Broncos starting quarterback was short-lived.

Lynch went down with an ankle injury late in the third quarter. He was replaced by Trevor Siemian, and the Broncos announced very quickly that he would not be back.

Broncos announce Paxton Lynch is out for the game with an ankle injury. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 26, 2017

Lynch waited a long time to start, having spent most of the season injured. When his first shot lasted less than three quarters, he became emotional on the sideline.

Paxton Lynch is in tears after being ruled out with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/lFiasxV0XY — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 26, 2017

Lynch hadn’t been very impressive before the injury. He was 9-of-14 for only 41 yards, was intercepted once, and took four sacks.

Denver’s offensive problems continue to compound. The offensive coordinator took the fall for them, but at the end of the day, none of the three quarterbacks on the roster — Lynch, Siemian, and Brock Osweiler — have shown that they can be the solution to the issues. At this point, it hardly matters who’s under center.