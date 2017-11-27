Paxton Lynch out 2-4 weeks with high ankle sprain

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch appeared in his first game of the season on Sunday, but he was unable to finish after suffering an ankle injury. Now, he will miss at least the next two games and potentially beyond.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced on Monday that Lynch has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and could miss up to a month.

And around and around the Broncos' QB carousel goes: Paxton Lynch out 2-4 weeks; Trevor Siemian back in as the starter. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) November 27, 2017

Trevor Siemian will start for Denver against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Broncos are 3-8 after losing seven in a row, and it’s tough to feel like they have anything left to play for. While they knew they were out of playoff contention heading into Week 12, they at least were hoping for a chance to see if Lynch is capable of being the team’s starting quarterback of the future. Another injury to the former first-round pick is going to prevent that from happening.