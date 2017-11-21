Report: Paxton Lynch to start for Broncos against Raiders

The Denver Broncos have made some big changes in the wake of their latest loss, and they are reportedly planning to make another one at the quarterback position.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the Broncos have decided to name Paxton Lynch their starting quarterback for Week 12 against the Oakland Raiders. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph hinted on Monday that Lynch could start in Week 12. The former first-round pick has not appeared in a game this season after he worked his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered during the preseason.

Brock Osweiler has played about as well as anyone expected him to over the last three games. He has thrown three touchdowns compared to four interceptions and looks just as lost as he did with the Houston Texans last year. The Broncos have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, and poor play at the quarterback position has a lot to do with that. Former offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, who was fired this week, was the first one to take the fall for the team’s six-game losing streak.