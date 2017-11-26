Paxton Lynch in walking boot, likely to undergo MRI on foot

Paxton Lynch was in a walking boot after the Denver Broncos’ loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Lynch was knocked out of the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said after the game that Lynch would likely be sent for an MRI on Monday.

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch has a walking boot on his right foot/ankle. Coach Vance Joseph said Lynch will likely be sent for an MRI on Monday morning. https://t.co/qV4zV8hzuT pic.twitter.com/b2doMWGd9I — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) November 27, 2017

Lynch was 9 of 14 for 41 yards and an interception and did not lead a scoring drive prior to leaving the game. He still thought he played pretty well.

Asked Paxton Lynch how he thought he played. His full answer: pic.twitter.com/seyxhvFi5h — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2017

Lynch was making his first start of the season, so being injured right after returning from a shoulder injury was an obvious disappointment for him. He was left emotional and appearing to cry on the sidelines after the injury.