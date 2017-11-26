pixel 1
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Paxton Lynch in walking boot, likely to undergo MRI on foot

November 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Paxton Lynch was in a walking boot after the Denver Broncos’ loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Lynch was knocked out of the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said after the game that Lynch would likely be sent for an MRI on Monday.

Lynch was 9 of 14 for 41 yards and an interception and did not lead a scoring drive prior to leaving the game. He still thought he played pretty well.

Lynch was making his first start of the season, so being injured right after returning from a shoulder injury was an obvious disappointment for him. He was left emotional and appearing to cry on the sidelines after the injury.

