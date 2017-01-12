CJ Prosise will be game-time decision for Saturday

The Seattle Seahawks could have some extra depth at running back for Saturday’s playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that running back C.J. Prosise will be a game-time decision for the contest.

CJ Prosise is "getting back" per Carroll but will go all the way to game day. Made it through practice this week. #Seahawks — Liz Mathews (@Liz_Mathews) January 12, 2017

Carroll giving that much of a possibility for Prosise to play is newsworthy.

Prosise has been out with a shoulder injury since Week 11. He had a limited practice on Wednesday, leading Adam Caplan to consider him doubtful to play.

#Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise (scapula) is considered doubtful to play Saturday at #Falcons, sources said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 12, 2017

But Prosise was a full participant at Thursday’s practice, giving Seattle more of an optimistic outlook about his status.

Prosise has rushed for 172 yards and posted 208 receiving yards this season. Thomas Rawls is expected to see the majority of the carries for the Seahawks against Atlanta.