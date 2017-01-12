Ad Unit
Thursday, January 12, 2017

CJ Prosise will be game-time decision for Saturday

January 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

CJ Prosise

The Seattle Seahawks could have some extra depth at running back for Saturday’s playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that running back C.J. Prosise will be a game-time decision for the contest.

Carroll giving that much of a possibility for Prosise to play is newsworthy.

Prosise has been out with a shoulder injury since Week 11. He had a limited practice on Wednesday, leading Adam Caplan to consider him doubtful to play.

But Prosise was a full participant at Thursday’s practice, giving Seattle more of an optimistic outlook about his status.

Prosise has rushed for 172 yards and posted 208 receiving yards this season. Thomas Rawls is expected to see the majority of the carries for the Seahawks against Atlanta.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus