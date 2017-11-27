pixel 1
Monday, November 27, 2017

Pete Carroll: Kam Chancellor’s future ‘is up to him’

November 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll offered an interesting comment into Kam Chancellor’s injury issues.

Carroll confirmed that his star safety will miss the remainder of 2017 with a neck injury — and admitted that 2018 and beyond is ultimately up to Chancellor himself.

Chancellor signed a new three-year deal prior to the season, but neck injuries are serious business. Chancellor is only 29, and one would think he intends to try to return — though one of his prominent teammates also considered retirement after a major injury before ultimately deciding against it.

