Pete Carroll refutes report that Kam Chancellor will miss rest of season

One pretty credible source is refuting a report that Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor will miss the remainder of the year: head coach Pete Carroll.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Carroll denied an NFL Network report saying Chancellor was expected to miss the rest of 2017 with a neck injury. He said the team was simply taking a wait-and-see approach with Chancellor and that nothing had been determined yet, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Pete Carroll on NFL Network report Kam Chancellor "is expected" to miss rest of #Seahawks season: "I don't know where that's coming from." Says team, he's weighing their options. Nothing determined pic.twitter.com/2ZnW4iRA7u — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 18, 2017

Pete Carroll says Kam Chancellor's neck stringer not the same as Cliff Avril's. But wait-and-see, weighing-options situation is similar. #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 18, 2017

The 29-year-old Chancellor, who had started every game for the Seahawks so far this season, was injured in Week 10’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals. While it sounds like he could still miss time regardless of whether or not he is out for the year, this is at least a somewhat positive development for a Seattle secondary that already took one major gut punch in that win over Arizona.