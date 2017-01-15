Pete Carroll dismisses notion that Seahawks’ championship window is closing

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a 36-20 playoff defeat on Saturday, and it left some wondering if the best days are behind this iteration of the team.

Coach Pete Carroll, however, doesn’t buy that one bit.

“We’re right in the middle of it,” Carroll said of the team’s championship window, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It ain’t over. We’re right in the middle of it. Everybody in the locker room knows that and they felt that. It didn’t happen this time, not as far as we wanted. We did some good stuff now — won a division and all that kind of thing. But we are still in the process — that’s what it feels like — we are in the middle of it. Not at the end of anything.

“It would be a shame to think that this was the end and this is over. This really feels like the beginning more than anything else as we look down the road. We have such a right mentality that I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Seattle will return most of their core, but the team isn’t as good as they were three years ago when they won the Super Bowl. Their conduct in defeat hasn’t exactly cast them in a positive light, either. The team’s window isn’t closed, but it’s not a stretch to suggest that they may have already experienced their best days.