Pete Carroll says Seahawks will run more in 2017

The Seattle Seahawks lost a lot in their running game without Marshawn Lynch in 2016, and coach Pete Carroll is pledging to change that next season.

Carroll told ESPN 710’s “Brock and Salk” earlier in the week that he thinks the lack of running game hurt the Seahawks both offensively and defensively, and that the team will reverse course in 2017.

“We definitely will,” Carroll said, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN. “We lost 100-something runs last year. And that was basically the story. That was basically the tale of why everything came about as it did. The defense had to do some more stuff. We had to throw the ball more. We had to pass protect more and all of that because the running game got knocked up.

“With the quarterback being a mess and the running-back situation, everybody being banged up, we were just unable to find it. So I think we’ll come roaring right back at it.”

The Seahawks were 20th in the NFL with 403 rushing attempts in 2016, a significant drop from years past. They have a new name at the top of the depth chart, and they’ll be hoping he can bring them closer to where they were prior to 2016.