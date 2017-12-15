Pete Carroll, Sean Payton fined for going onto field

Both Pete Carroll and Sean Payton were fined by the NFL for going onto the field of play when they were not supposed to in Week 14.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on the two coaches, who were each fined $10,000 for their infractions.

The NFL has fined #Saints coach Sean Payton and #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll $10,000 each for improperly entering the playing field during recent games, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2017

Two Jaguars coaches were also fined, according to Pelissero.

#Jaguars assistant coaches Pat Flaherty and Keenan McCardell were fined $10,000 each for the same infraction. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2017

Carroll also received a penalty late in the Jags-Seahawks game for unsportsmanlike conduct. All sorts of hell broke loose at the end of the game, with two players being ejected, one of whom got into it with the fans.

Payton was penalized late in the Saints’ loss to the Falcons for coming onto the field. So the fine is just adding insult to the injury of a costly penalty that helped the Falcons win the game. Payton’s penalty was a culmination of frustration with the officials from the game.