Pete Carroll skeptical of two NFL teams in Los Angeles

Pete Carroll knows a thing or two about coaching a football team in Los Angeles, even if it was at the collegiate level.

For that reason, it’s worth noting the Seattle Seahawks coach’s skepticism when discussing how having two NFL teams in the city will work out, with the Chargers joining the Rams there going forward.

“I think it’s hard having one, so it’s going to be harder having two,” Carroll said Thursday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I’ve heard some rumors that they’re going to play at the (StubHub Center). It’s a beautiful stadium, just not very big. It’ll be interesting. It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens and I think it’s an extraordinary challenge for the people of the area to figure out their allegiance and what they’re doing. There will be a strong pull, I’m sure, from the southern part down by San Diego and all through that. It will be fascinating to see what happens. It’s an enormous experiment.”

The Raiders and Rams shared the city from 1982-1994, so it’s been done before. Once a new stadium is built, many issues will be addressed. That said, Carroll is right. Fans will likely gravitate toward the team that offers more success, so there is going to be a rather extensive race to make it to the playoffs. The team that falls behind may find themselves in trouble.

As for Carroll, he’ll be watching from afar despite initial rumors that he might find his way back to southern California.