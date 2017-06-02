Pete Carroll: ‘I’m not going to treat everybody the same’

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted that not every one of his players is treated the same, and defended his reasoning for doing so.

Carroll was forced to respond Friday to a story alleging that some Seahawks players felt quarterback Russell Wilson receives favorable treatment from the team’s coaching staff. Carroll responded by saying he shows “favoritism” to all his players, but that doesn’t mean equal treatment.

“I’m not going to treat everybody the same and overlook whatever’s going on with their individual ways,” Carroll said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “I’m not doing that. You’ve watched it. You don’t think it’s working, too bad. I think it’s working pretty darn well.”

Carroll also shrugged off the reports of tension aimed at Wilson by Richard Sherman, calling it “an old story that was revisited.”

Ultimately, Carroll took a similar approach to dealing with the reports as Wilson did. The team will be hoping they can get past this first wave of questions about the report and get on with preparing for the season.