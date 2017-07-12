Peyton Manning describes his round of golf with Donald Trump

There were a number of gems in the interview. As we shared earlier today, Peyton shed some light on his perspective on fantasy football (hint: he’s not a huge fan). He also shared an interesting story about the time he played a round of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump about a month ago.

“I was in town, in D.C., for a banquet,” Manning said. “I was receiving a very nice award from Ford’s Theatre called the Lincoln Medal. So I was in town and the President and a lot of politicians were going to be at the banquet. So they knew I was going to be in town. The White House called and said, ‘Hey, the President would like to play golf with you on Sunday. Are you available?’”

Manning shared that a lot of people pressured him to say no, but he did it anyway.

“To me,” Manning said, “no matter what your beliefs are, I heard Arnold Palmer say one time, ‘If the President of the United States ever asks you to play golf, you do it. It’s a no-brainer.’ And it was a fantastic experience. I rode in the motorcade over there, and I’ve never felt safer playing golf. We had 30 golf carts behind us.”

Manning said he ended up having a great time.

“He was a great host,” Manning said. “He loves sports. We passed through a number of groups. He was very gracious. He took a picture with the groups we passed through. And so, I’ve had a chance to play with President Bush before. If President Obama or President Clinton asked me, I would be there in a heartbeat. It was just the experience of playing with the office, and I think it would have been almost un-American of me to say no.”

You can watch this part of the interview below.