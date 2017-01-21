Jim Irsay: Peyton Manning not a candidate for Colts’ GM position

Peyton Manning won’t be in charge of the Indianapolis Colts’ football operations, at least not yet.

Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Saturday that Manning was not a candidate for the team’s general manager position, but did not rule out the possibility of Manning being involved in the organization in some way.

Irsay: "Peyton, I wouldn't say that he's in the picture. Peyton and I have talked. … There was never any serious negotiations." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2017

BUT … Irsay says he would welcome the opportunity to talk to Peyton Manning about a role in the organization. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2017

The Colts probably were never going to hand Manning the GM job with no prior front office experience, no matter how beloved he is in both league and organizational circles. Earlier reports indicated that Irsay wanted him in a different, but still major role, though the owner seemed to downplay that. Either way, it doesn’t sound like anything is happening on that front.