Saturday, January 21, 2017

Jim Irsay: Peyton Manning not a candidate for Colts’ GM position

January 21, 2017
by Grey Papke

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning won’t be in charge of the Indianapolis Colts’ football operations, at least not yet.

Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Saturday that Manning was not a candidate for the team’s general manager position, but did not rule out the possibility of Manning being involved in the organization in some way.

The Colts probably were never going to hand Manning the GM job with no prior front office experience, no matter how beloved he is in both league and organizational circles. Earlier reports indicated that Irsay wanted him in a different, but still major role, though the owner seemed to downplay that. Either way, it doesn’t sound like anything is happening on that front.


