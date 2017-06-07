Peyton Manning teaming up with Riddell helmets as ‘strategic advisor’

Peyton Manning is officially done playing in the NFL, but the future Hall of Famer is still landing endorsement deals.

On Wednesday, helmet manufacturer Ridell announced that it has partnered with Manning, who will serve the company as a “strategic advisor.”

“Riddell is one of the most recognizable brands in football and has long maintained its leadership position through meaningful improvements in player protection and game-tested innovation,” Manning said in a press release, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Riddell is also doing great work to educate the football community about new protective technology, the importance of proper equipment management, and coordinating initiatives that make new gear available to football programs in need. I’m appreciative of the opportunity to invest in the company and join #TeamRiddell to help reinforce the brand’s efforts in advancing the sport I love and believe in.”

As Florio notes, Riddell has decided to bring Manning on board at a time when the VICIS helmet — which has been billed as a safer helmet — is about to make its way into the NFL.

If you’re still into the whole Manning vs. Tom Brady debate even though the latter is the only one playing football next season, perhaps you should root for Brady to become the face of VICIS. Given the recent drama surrounding Brady’s melon, it might actually make some sense.