Peyton Manning sings ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ with Chris Stapleton (Video)

Fans attending country singer Chris Stapleton’s Tuesday night concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado got a little more than they bargained for when retired NFL superstar and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, made a surprise appearance.

While enjoying his retirement, Manning decided to check out the show. And then he decided to take it a step further.

As Stapleton prepared to play hit song “Tennessee Whiskey,” which had previously reached No. 1 on Billboard’s US Hot Country Songs chart, Manning opted to take the stage and join in.

The crowd, of course, went bonkers.

Peyton Manning singing Tennessee Whiskey at the Chris Stapelton concert at Red Rocks! Everybody went nuts!!! #chrisstapelton #tenesseewhiskey #redrocks #redrocksamphitheater #awesomeness #allamericanroadshow A post shared by Yvonne (@y718) on May 24, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

After years of listening to Manning belt out “Omaha,” there’s certainly a different feel to his country tone. And all things considered, he really wasn’t that bad.

Of course, it’s not the first time Peyton has showed off his pipes. He was caught singing “Rocky Top” at a Karaoke bar last year — a song he’s enjoyed since his days at the University of Tennessee.

Although Manning may not have a future as a successful country singer, it’s still better than his rap game.