Philip Rivers: ‘I will always be playing for San Diego’

The Chargers may be moving to Los Angeles, but quarterback Philip Rivers’s affections still lie with San Diego, too.

Rivers gave an emotional speech Tuesday night at the San Diego Hall of Champions dinner, telling the assembled faithful that no matter what, he’ll still have the city in his heart.

“It really was special over the last decade,” Rivers told the audience, via ESPN. “The only regret I have is not winning it all while we were here. It’s something we always wanted to do and get done for this community and for our team. It has been very special to be a San Diego Charger, and I hope that you can always see me as that.

“I know it’ll be different, but just know that … I’ll play like crazy and fight like crazy, as a Los Angeles Charger, just like I did for you guys. And I know y’all can respect and understand that. But I hope you also know that I will always be playing for San Diego as well.”

Rivers has made it pretty clear that he has mixed emotions over leaving San Diego for Los Angeles. It’s easy to get the impression that he’s not really keen on the move. The city and fans obviously mean quite a bit to him, and it might not be the same when he gets to L.A.