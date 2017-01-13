Philip Rivers admits to being ‘a little numb,’ but ‘fired up’ to play in Los Angeles

Philip Rivers has been an anchor of the San Diego Chargers organization for over a decade, and now he’s preparing to leave the only home he’s ever known as the franchise relocates to Los Angeles.

Rivers admitted to XTRA 1360 of San Diego that he’s felt “a little numb” and had to “[hold] back tears a few times” since the move was announced, but he made clear he was committed to Los Angeles.

“I’m not gonna be there for 13 years but I’m gonna give ’em all I’ve got in the short time I have left,” Rivers said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Rivers called himself “excited” and “fired up” to play in Los Angeles, and said that he would be “the same guy I’ve always been” upon arriving in town.

Ultimately, Rivers will probably be alright with this as long as nobody else moves to San Diego. The 35-year-old isn’t really a long-term answer at quarterback anymore, but he can at least help the Chargers get established in their new home.