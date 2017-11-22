Philip Rivers on heated exchange with Anthony Lynn: ‘We’re all competitors’

The Los Angeles Chargers rolled to their easiest win of the season on Sunday, but that did not stop Philip Rivers from showing us some of the notorious temper we have seen on so many occasions since he became the team’s starter 12 years ago.

This time, Rivers’ appeared to get into it with Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. Here’s a clip that shows the heated exchange the two had in the first quarter of a 54-24 win over the Buffalo Bills:

#Chargers QB Philip Rivers and head coach Anthony Lynn talking on the sideline. Rivers is animated. Would love to have heard that conversation. #BUFvsLAC pic.twitter.com/cBlQIWKghD — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) November 19, 2017

Naturally, Rivers didn’t want to go into detail about what was said. When reporters asked him about the animated discussion, the veteran quarterback chalked it up to two guys being “competitors.”

“We had a lot of exchanges in the game, some more jolly than others, but there was nothing to it really,” Rivers said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “We’re all competitors, and he and I are still getting to know each other. We both want what’s best for the team. So there were plenty of other exchanges where we were laughing and high-fiving. There’s really nothing more to make of that.”

Rivers is known for being a passionate guy, and we know at least one veteran teammate who would gladly attest to that. Thanks in large part to a horrendous decision made by the coach on the opposite sideline last weekend, the Chargers intercepted five passes and dominated the Bills to keep their playoff hopes alive.