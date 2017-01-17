Philip Rivers fine with LA move, not pushing for a trade

There were a lot of questions about whether or not Philip Rivers would move with the Chargers to Los Angeles if and when the team moved, but those seem to have been answered.

The San Diego Union Tribune’s Kevin Acee, who long has covered Rivers and the Chargers, says Rivers is not pushing for a trade and is fine with LA.

One more time, Philip Rivers is not pushing a trade to 49ers. He has no-trade clause. He's fine with LA. From Philip. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) January 17, 2017

The trade rumors came up again after someone reported on Twitter Monday that Rivers was not interested in a move to LA.

Per source, #Chargers QB Phillip Rivers is not interested in a move to LA, and #49ers are interested suitors. — David J. Barclay III (@DjamesIII) January 17, 2017

Acee responded to those claims.

This was news to Rivers. Also, 49ers don't have GM/coach. He has no-trade clause. Believe me, he'll take LA over SF. https://t.co/AIAjI2rqJy — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) January 17, 2017

Back in 2015, Acee wrote that Rivers was “dreading a move to LA.” The writer even argued why the Chargers should have tried to trade the quarterback. That led to pre-draft trade rumors about him potentially being sent to Tennessee.

Two years later, the move is finally happening, and Rivers appears to be on board. The veteran QB threw for 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions this season, with the picks being a career-worst mark. He is signed through the 2019 season.