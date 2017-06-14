Philip Rivers has no plans to retire ‘any time real soon’

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers thinks he still has plenty left in the tank.

Rivers told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his Know Them From Adam podcast that he’ll continue to play as long as he can help a team — and expects that to continue for a while.

“I don’t want hang on at the end and just be a guy that’s hanging on,” Rivers said, via ESPN. “But if I still feel like I can help a team and I enjoy it the way I do and more importantly, if the team feels that I can help them. … I don’t see myself shutting it down any time real soon.”

The team’s move to Los Angeles won’t impact his future.

“I’m thankful to be a part of this organization and while it’s hard for so many people, I’m excited about the challenge and the newness and the unknown that’s going to come with being in a new community and playing in a new stadium,” Rivers added. “But we’re going to still have that bolt on my helmet and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

The Chargers have made more noise about finding an heir apparent to Rivers, but he’s obviously not anywhere near ready to move on. The 35-year-old still threw for 4,386 yards in 2016, and appears to have plenty left in the tank.