Phillip Dorsett reportedly on trading block

The Indianapolis Colts may be trying to erase another one of former general manager Ryan Grigson’s lasting marks on the franchise.

In an appearance Saturday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Mike Lombardi of The Ringer reported that Colts wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is available for trade.

The 24-year-old Dorsett was drafted in the first round by Grigson just two years ago, ahead of the likes of Landon Collins, David Johnson, and others. He has largely underwhelmed through his first two seasons however and posted what technically qualified as career-bests in 2016 with 528 yards and two TDs.

The Colts already signed some potential competition for Dorsett this summer, and trading the University of Miami product outright could be the next logical step to help them put the Grigson era in the rearview mirror once and for all.

Image via Indianapolis Colts on YouTube