Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Report: Pierre Garcon to join 49ers, get big payday

March 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon is reportedly getting a hefty payday from the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that Garcon will join San Francisco and make $16 million in the first year of his deal.

CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco noted that the Niners want Garcon as much for his off-field leadership as they do for his on-field exploits.

Garcon is actually coming off the second 1,000 yard receiving season of his career, having caught 79 passes for 1,041 yards in 2016. It was pretty clear he wouldn’t be returning to Washington. If he can put up similar numbers for san Francisco, they’ll likely be pleased with their investment.


