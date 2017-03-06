Pierre Garcon mocks Washington with tweet

Despite expressing a desire to remain with the team, Pierre Garcon does not appear to be in Washington’s future plans. Apparently the wide receiver finds that quite humorous.

Washington decided to give head coach Jay Gruden a two-year contract extension over the weekend, and Pro Football Talk was critical of the move.

"Everyone thinks we're a mess right now."

"What should we do?"

"Let's give the head coach a contract extension!" https://t.co/oYGfRLfY3D — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 5, 2017

Garcon, acting like a man who knows he will be looking for work elsewhere, decided to get in on the fun.

Washington is likely going to have to pay Kirk Cousins nearly $24 million guaranteed with the franchise tag in 2017, as it seems unlikely that the two sides are going to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. They also have a decision to make with soon-to-be free agent DeSean Jackson, so Garcon may not be a priority.

If you remember, Garcon hinted that Washington doesn’t want him back with a different post on social media a few weeks ago. We’d be surprised if he wasn’t in a different uniform at some point in the coming weeks.