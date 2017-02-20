Pierre Garcon sends Instagram message about NFL future

Pierre Garcon will soon be a free agent and took to Instagram with a question about his future in the NFL.

Back in 2012, Garcon signed a five-year deal with the Redskins after spending the first four years of his career with the Colts. Beginning on March 9, the veteran receiver will be able to sign another contract, although with what team that happens to be remains to be seen.

Regarding his next landing spot, Garcon posted a photo on Monday to Instagram with the caption “#YallHiring?”

The 30-year-old Garcon should have several teams to choose from after hauling in 79 passes for 1,041 yards last year with Washington. His agent even made a joke about getting Garcon’s resume together to put on Monster.

Headed to free agency. Agent Brad Cicala jokes: “We are getting his resume together to put on monster soon.” https://t.co/In3sRFMg6U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2017

Garcon has been vocal about wanting to remain with the Redskins. However, the team also has decisions to make about fellow wide receiver Desean Jackson as well as Kirk Cousins. Needless to say, Washington has some important decision to make this offseason.