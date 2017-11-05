Report: Players seek NFL mediation with Colin Kaepernick present

NFL players are reportedly seeking a formal mediation process with the NFL — and want Colin Kaepernick included.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that players, frustrated with the lack of progress from informal meetings with the league, have requested a formal mediation with the NFL overseen by a neutral third party.

The players also want Kaepernick there, and he has agreed to attend the meeting if it is scheduled.

Player concerns include social and civil rights issues, as well as seeking answers for why Kaepernick has not been signed by any NFL team well into November in light of his decision to kneel during the national anthem.

Players have asked for the session to take place during the week of Nov. 13. The NFL has yet to agree to the meeting.

An NFL meeting would be a fascinating backdrop for a discussion on and with Kaepernick, given the proceedings he’s currently going through with the league. The current situation seems to be satisfactory to no one, but it’s not clear how the gap between certain owners and players can be bridged.