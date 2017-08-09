Police reportedly looking for man who claimed to be Lucky Whitehead

Police appear to have finally figured things out in the Lucky Whitehead case.

Whitehead lost his job with the Dallas Cowboys on July 24, the same day a report came out saying police in Virginia had a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was for missing a court date related to a shoplifting arrest at a convenience store in Virginia in June.

Whitehead’s attorney later said that the special teamer was never arrested and was not even in Virginia when the alleged theft took place. Still, the drama was enough for the Cowboys to let him go.

What police now say actually happened is the man who committed the alleged crime provided police with false information, saying he was Lucky Whitehead. He also gave them Whitehead’s birthday and social security number. Police are now looking for that man, whom they claim is Deyvon Newman. They plan to charge him with larceny, identity theft and provided false information to police, according to TMZ Sports.

Whitehead was picked up by the New York Jets after being let go by Dallas.