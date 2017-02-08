Police hope missing Super Bowl gear is in Patriots equipment truck

Law enforcement sources are hoping they have a major breakthrough in the case of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reports that those investigating the case hope that Brady’s missing jersey he wore during Super Bowl LI was placed on an equipment truck headed to Boston after the game in Houston. They also hope the ball used on running back James White’s winning touchdown is also in the truck.

The truck is set to be unpacked on Thursday, at which point those investigating the case hope that everything will be resolved.

The truck reportedly was not searched thoroughly and contains team and player equipment.

The whereabouts surrounding Brady’s jersey became a major story after the game after the MVP quarterback said he couldn’t find it.

In addition to law enforcement, a government official tried to get the Texas Rangers to help with the investigation. Some fans even posted on social media about stealing it.