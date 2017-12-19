Police say Su’a Cravens was speeding in school zone, not racially profiled

Su’a Cravens revealed on social media Monday that he was recently a victim of racial profiling and police brutality, but the officers who issued him a citation insist that was not the case.

According to Cravens, police pulled him over on Nov. 29 for driving 39 mph in a 35-mph zone. The Washington Redskins safety says he was forcibly removed from his car and handcuffed before officers searched the vehicle, claiming they had smelled marijuana. However, officials from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia told TMZ that Cravens was actually driving 39 mph in a 25-mph zone, and he was pulled over strictly because he was speeding in a school zone.

“A deputy’s LIDAR received a reading on a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limit of 25 mph in a school zone,” a spokesperson for the LCSO said. “The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over into a shopping center.”

Police said Cravens was given a ticket for speeding and having illegal tint on his windows. He has a court appearance scheduled for later this month.

Cravens shared some videos from the scene on social media, and he says they were taken only after police searched his vehicle and allowed him to use his phone. The TMZ report did not address whether or not police say they smelled marijuana during the traffic stop.

Cravens said he is considering filing a lawsuit against the LCSO.