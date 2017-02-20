Prince Amukamara trolls himself over photo of Marshawn Lynch owning him

Soon-to-be free agent Prince Amukamara will be looking to convince NFL teams he is worthy of a contract this offseason, and he doesn’t think a photo that made the rounds on social media Monday is going to help.

ESPN wrote a story about how much the Seattle Seahawks missed running back Marshawn Lynch last season. Unfortunately for Amukamara, the photo that went along with the story showed Beast Mode doing to him what the bruising running back did to so many during his career. Prince’s reaction was great:

Amukamara pointed out to a Twitter follower that he actually made the tackle. The veteran corner even got some sympathy from Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

@QDemps check the film made the tackle lol — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) February 20, 2017

Don’t feel bad, Prince. Beast Mode did that to countless people while he was playing in the NFL, and he was still doing it even after retirement at a charity football camp last summer (video here). Being trucked by Lynch should be seen as more of a right of passage than an embarrassment.