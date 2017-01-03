Prosecutors looking into whether Johnny Manziel violated restraining order

Johnny Manziel may have gotten closer to his ex-girlfriend over the weekend than his restraining order permits, and the potential violation is being taken seriously.

Brittany Dunn, Director of Communications for the Dallas County D.A.’s Office, told TMZ on Tuesday that prosecutors are working to determine if Manziel knowingly went to a nightclub where Colleen Crowley was also partying.

“We have been made aware of recent developments and prosecutors are currently reviewing the information and case to ensure that he is compliant with his terms,” Dunn said.

Crowley had been posting photos on her social media accounts over the weekend indicating she was in Miami, and a video showed her at LIV nightclub in South Beach on Sunday night. Manziel shared videos of himself at the same nightclub but later deleted his posts.

According to TMZ, Manziel later posted a comment suggesting he was at the nightclub first and had no idea Crowley was going on the same night. If it is determined that the former Browns quarterback violated the terms of his restraining order, Manziel’s deal would be void and he could be prosecuted for the domestic violence charge stemming from disturbing accusations Crowley made against him.