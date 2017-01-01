Protesters hang #NoDAPL banner at Vikings game

Two protesters caused a scene at Sunday’s Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings stadium to make a statement about urging US Bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The protesters climbed a rope using harnesses and hung a US Bank banner in the stadium that held the hashtag message, “#NoDAPL.”

#NoDAPL protesters hung a sign from the rafters of US Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game. pic.twitter.com/Ad4vJh90uO — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) January 1, 2017

One of the protesters was wearing a Brett Favre Vikings jersey:

Pipeline protestors hang banner from U.S. Bank Stadium to promote cause; #Vikings game not interrupted https://t.co/8vfQwBVM6v pic.twitter.com/yF6UKoYoZt — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) January 1, 2017

This statement gives some background about the issue:

Was just emailed this press release about the protest at US Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kQ4lxA1hOl — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) January 1, 2017

SMG, a venue management company, shared this statement about how things happened: