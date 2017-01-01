Ad Unit
Protesters hang #NoDAPL banner at Vikings game

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Two protesters caused a scene at Sunday’s Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings stadium to make a statement about urging US Bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The protesters climbed a rope using harnesses and hung a US Bank banner in the stadium that held the hashtag message, “#NoDAPL.”

One of the protesters was wearing a Brett Favre Vikings jersey:

This statement gives some background about the issue:

SMG, a venue management company, shared this statement about how things happened:

